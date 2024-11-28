Dania Enwer reveals THIS veteran actor is her father-in-law

Popular TV actor and ‘Tamasha’ season 3 contestant, Dania Enwer revealed that she is married to the son of a veteran actor.

During her recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, Dania Enwer disclosed that she is married to Farhan Nadeem, son of veteran film and TV actor Nadeem Baig.

While talking about unrequited love, Enwer shared that she doesn’t believe in one-sided love. The actor said she has always confessed her love to the person she has feelings for.

When asked about the number of times she has confessed love for a person, the actor replied saying, “Twice. The first one didn’t work out [hinting at her first marriage] while in the second one, I realized the true meaning of love.”

In a previous interview, Dania Enwer spoke about her previous marriage when disclosed that her first husband was addicted to drugs, and used to physically and mentally abuse her, due to which she decided to part ways with him.

In the same conversation, the ‘Adawat’ actor had also mentioned that she is now married to a good man and both her kids from her previous marriage live with her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show ‘Tamasha season 3’. She also won acclaim for her performances in the serials ‘Adawat’ and ‘Radd’ recently.