Dania Shah indicted in obscene video case

KARACHI: Dania Shah, widow of well-known late TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been indicted in a case filed against her for allegedly sharing an obscene video of her husband.

Dania Shah was indicted by Karachi City Court, while the accused refused to accept charges against her.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the charge sheet against Dania was red in the court. Dania responding to the query of the court about recording the video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain and making it viral on social media, said the allegations are baseless.

She refused the chargesheet and claimed, she did not want a postmortem of her deceased husband and termed it as a ‘conspiracy’ against her.

Dania was arrested from Lodharan as Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamer submitted an application against the former for sharing an objectionable video of her father.

FIA officials told ARY News that Dania is being interrogated over the objectionable video that she allegedly leaked, adding that a new mobile device has been recovered from the suspect at the time of her arrest.

