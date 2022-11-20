Sunday, November 20, 2022
Dania Shah: Missing Karachi girl recovered, got ‘married’

KARACHI: Dania Shah, a teenage girl, who went missing within the limits of Karachi’s Brigade police station has been recovered by police, ARY News reported.

The Karachi police in a joint operation with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted a raid in Malir’s Shah Faisal area and recovered missing girl.

According to police, Dania Shah has married to a boy named Nawaz Abdul Fateh and has left home of her own will.

A further investigation into the case was underway, said police.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first incident in which a girl went missing from her home and found getting married.

READ: FAMILIES ‘AGREE TO SIGN SETTLEMENT DEED’ IN NIMRA KAZMI CASE

In one such incident this year, Nimra Kazmi, a Karachi girl had missing in April from her residence and later her video surfaced on social media regarding her free-will marriage with a Dera Ghazi Khan boy.

In June, it was learnt that families from both sides in Nimra Kazmi’s alleged abduction case agreed to a settlement, days after the girl claimed that she married out of her own free will.

