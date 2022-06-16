Families ‘agree to sign settlement deed’ in Nimra Kazmi case

KARACHI: Families from both sides in the Nimra Kazmi’s alleged abduction case have agreed to a settlement, the lawyer in the case said on Thursday, days after the girl claimed that she married out of her own free will, ARY NEWS reported.

The counsel said that both families have agreed to sign a settlement deed and Shahrukh will remain in Karachi. The mother of Nimra Kazmi said that she wanted to keep her daughter with her.

“We are ready to accept their all demands,” Shahrukh’s aunt said.

Previously, Nimra Kazmi’s spouse’s lawyer Advocate Farooq Ahmed present a medical report of the teenage girl and informed the court that the latter is between 17 to 18 years of age.

He pleaded with the court to abolish case after medical confirmed that Kazmi is 18-years old. The Sindh High Court ordered Nimra Kazmi to be sent to a shelter home and medically examined.

Later, the lawyer representing Nimra Kazmi’s husband has apprised the court that the girl was being harassed in the shelter home at the behest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza.

The lawyer Nimra Kazmi’s husband Shahrukh said that the girl was being harassed by shelter home officials who are being pressurised by Shehla Raza and they stopped serving daily meals to her.

The case

Kazmi, said to be a 16-year-old resident of Karachi’s Saudabad, allegedly went missing last month and had later emerged in Punjab, saying she had left her parents’ home of her own choice.

A case regarding Kazmi’s alleged abduction was lodged against unknown suspects at the Saudabad police station on the complaint of her family.

A petition was also filed against her alleged abduction in Sindh High Court.

