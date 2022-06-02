Nimra Kazmi is 17-18 years of age, SHC told

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday heard a petition regarding the alleged abduction of Nimra Kazmi – the teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Karachi last month and later surfaced in Punjab, ARY News reported.

A two-member high court bench comprising Justice Agha Faisal and Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard petition. The court had ordered medical test to determine her age in previous hearing.

As the hearing went underway, Nimra Kazmi’s spouse lawyer Advocate Farooq Ahmed present a medical report of the teenage girl and informed the court that the latter is between 17 to 18 years of age.

He pleaded with the court to abolish case after medical confirmed that Kazmi is 18-years old.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court ordered Nimra Kazmi to be sent to a shelter home and medically examined.

The case

Kazmi, said to be a 16-year-old resident of Karachi’s Saudabad, allegedly went missing last month and had later emerged in Punjab, saying she had left her parents’ home of her own choice.

A case regarding Kazmi’s alleged abduction was lodged against unknown suspects at the Saudabad police station on the complaint of her family.

A petition was also filed against her alleged abduction in Sindh High Court.

