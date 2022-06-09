Lawyer accuses Shehla Raza of harassing Nimra Kazmi

KARACHI: The lawyer representing Nimra Kazmi’s husband has apprised the court that the girl was being harassed in the shelter home at the behest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The lawyer Nimra Kazmi’s husband Shahrukh said that the girl was being harassed by shelter home officials who are being pressurised by Shehla Raza and they stopped serving daily meals to her.

The revelations were made in the hearing of the Kazmi abduction case at the City Court of Karachi. The rescued girl was produced before the court.

Advocate Muhammad Farooq accused Shehla Raza of pressurising the shelter home’s administration for harassing Nimra Kazmi and she is pressurising the girl as well.

He further alleged that Shahrukh’s family was not being allowed to meet her and only Kazmi’s family members are being permitted.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to issue orders to stop the harassment of Kazmi.

The court immediately summoned the investigation officer to the rostrum and questioned any kind of restrictions imposed on those who are willing to meet Kazmi.

The IO apprised the court that no restrictions were mentioned in the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order. The court questioned the reasons for not allowing people from meeting her and serving meals. The judge expressed outrage over the conduct of the shelter home’s officials with the girls.

To this, the IO replied that he was unaware of such misconduct and that no restriction was imposed on meetings.

During the hearing, Shahrukh’s lawyer filed a bail petition. The court grilled the investigation officer for not presenting the charge sheet of the abduction case.

The IO apprised the judge that the sections of the Sindh Child Act were included in the abduction case and they will submit the charge sheet after recording the statement of Nimra Kazmi.

Shahrukh’s lawyer argued the IO’s statement and questioned the place of marriage. The IO replied that the nikah was solemnised in Punjab. The lawyer questioned how Sindh Child Protection Act could be enforced when the nikah was solemnised in nikkah.

The judge questioned who ordered the inclusion of the Sindh Child Protection Act’s sections. To IO replied that the magistrate had ordered him.

The judge remarked that the court does not issue any verbal order. “What is the reason for recording the testimony of the girl again when her statement was recorded in the SHC.”

The judge directed to record the statement of the girl during the hearing.

Nimra Kamza then recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate under section of 164. Kazmi denied being abducted and she contracted marriage with Najeeb Shahrukh out of her own free will. Later, the judge directed the IO to submit a charge sheet to the court.

Later, the court ordered to release Nimra Kazmi after the submission of Rs500,000 surety bond.

The court also directed to refer Shahrukh’s bail plea to the district and sessions judge.

