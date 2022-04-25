Nimra Kazmi: Video message of Karachi girl surfaces

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The video message of Karachi girl, Nimra Kazmi has surfaced in which she formally announced to marry on her own will with Najeeb Shahrukh, ARY News reported on Monday.

The officials of the Dera Ghazi Khan have reached the missing Karachi girl, Nimra Kazmi, and informed the Karachi police regarding her recovery.

Nimra Kazmi had tied the knot with Najeeb Shahrukh from Taunsa on April 18, whereas, she also recorded her statement with the police officials.

The girl had filed an application to the sessions court for the confirmation of her nikahnama. The nikah was offered by Hafiz Fida Hussain. Kazmi, in her statement to the additional sessions judge, said that she married Najeeb on her own will.

She claimed that her parents wanted to marry her to an aged man. She added that she was engaged to Shahrukh in her childhood. The court directed the police department and Kazmi’s father not to harass the couple.

Earlier in the day, the Karachi police claimed that the whereabouts of Nimra Kazmi, another teenage girl who went missing from the city’s Saudabad area, have been “traced”.

Sources said that police have traced 16-year-old teenage girl through CRD (call detail records) of missing girl Nimra Kazmi. “The missing girl, Nimra Kazmi, is currently in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), said police and claimed that she went to DG Khan as per her own wish.

The police suspected that Nimra might have tied the knot with a DG Khan boy who visited Karachi two months ago to meet her and also transferred her money via a mobile app.

The Karachi police and Punjab police are in touch while the further investigation is underway, police say.

