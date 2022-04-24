Nimra Kazmi: One more girl goes missing in Karachi after Dua Zehra

KARACHI: One more young girl namely Nimra Kazmi has gone missing in Karachi after Dua Zehra while the police department failed to recover her too after several days, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A new case of disappearance has been reported in the metropolis as a 16-year-old girl namely Nimra Kazmi went missing from his home in the Saudabad S-1 area of Malir town.

The mother of the missing girl said that Nimra Kazmi went missing from the home on April 20. She recorded her statement before the police officials and said that she went outside her residence at 9:00 am on April 20 and later found Nimra nowhere in the home.

She expressed suspicion that her daughter was abducted by someone. The mother asked the Sindh chief minister, inspector general (IG) and concerned authorities to take effective steps for the immediate recovery of her daughter.

READ: POLICE CLAIM YET TO FIND EVIDENCE OF DUA ZEHRA BEING TAKEN FORCEFULLY

She told police that Nimra was also having a mobile phone but she did not respond to her telephone call despite multiple attempts to contact her.

Police officials said that Nimra Kazmi was in contact with a boy namely Shahrukh for the last month whose location was Lahore.

Police said that they are trying to collect CCTV footage of the adjoining areas of the crime scene. They added that they are investigating the incident in different aspects.

Earlier, a 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra had gone missing from Karachi’s Alfalah Town. There has been no clue to her whereabouts since she stepped out of her house to dispose of garbage.

