Police claim yet to find evidence of Dua Zehra being taken forcefully

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed that they have yet to find any evidence suggesting that Dua Zehra who is missing for more than a week was taken forcefully, ARY NEWS reported.

The police, however, said that they could not set aside the aspect of her being forcefully taken away and are making all-out efforts to recover the missing girl.

“Our investigations are underway and we are trying to find missing links,” they said adding, police were using modern techniques for her recovery. “The missing of a girl is painful and we are trying to recover her as soon as possible.”

Earlier, Zehra’s father said that the police tried to declare another girl as her daughter who had appeared in the CCTV footage. He expressed suspicion that the suspected abductor was seemingly a resident of his own street.

He said that her daughter had never left the house alone. The father prayed for the safe return of her daughter at the earliest.

It may be noted here that the police withdrew the statement regarding the missing girl’s departure from her residence on her own. Later, a station house officer (SHO) of the Al-Falah police station has been suspended after the girl who appeared in the CCTV footage was identified as Sobia.

The police had carried out a raid in Sanghar for the recovery of 14-year-old Dua Zehra who went missing outside her home in Karachi, but they only found another girl who was forcefully kept there.

The father of a 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra Kazmi who has been allegedly abducted from the Al-Falah area of Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony revealed on Wednesday that he received ransom calls.

