Police recover another girl from Sanghar in raid for Dua Zehra’s recovery

KARACHI: Police on Thursday carried out a raid in Sanghar for the recovery of 14-year-old Dua Zehra who went missing outside her home in Karachi, only to found another girl who was forcefully kept there, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while detailing the raid said that another minor girl was found during the raid and they are now gathering details regarding her identity and the city she belonged to.

“The raid was carried out on secret information regarding presence of Dua Zehra,” they said and added that the authorities will record statement from the girl found during Sanghar raid.

The father of a 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra Kazmi who has been allegedly abducted from Alfalah area of Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony yesterday revealed that he has received ransom calls.

“I do not have enmity with anyone,” the father said while revealing that he had received two calls for ransom. “One of the call was made from a telephone number while the another one was made from WhatsApp,” he said.

The father further said that he has provided police with details of the numbers. “I do not have enmity with anyone and even my daughter was not going to school for the last one and a half year,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) also met with the father of Dua Zehra. AVCC SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh said that they have formed three teams working on obtaining CCTVs to trace the suspects.

“We are taking all measures for the recovery of the girl and are in touch with the family to gather all information surrounding her abduction,” he said and added, “A case has already been registered at Alfalah police station.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a 14-year-old girl went missing in Karachi’s Alfalah Town, police said on Tuesday.

They said the girl has been missing for the last three days. There has been no clue to her whereabouts since she stepped out of her house to dispose of garbage, they added.

Comments