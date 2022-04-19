Teenage girl ‘abducted’ from Karachi’s Alfalah Town

KARACHI: A 14-year-old girl went missing in Karachi’s Alfalah Town, police said on Tuesday.

They said the girl has been missing for the last three days. There has been no clue to her whereabouts since she stepped out of her house to dispose of garbage, they added.

The family of the girl claimed that she was abducted by unknown men.

A police official said an investigation into the incident has been launched with footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area being examined to trace the whereabouts of the girl.

The police suspected that the teenage girl was kidnapped after being rendered unconscious.

Sources said the Karachi police’s Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) was investigating the incident.

