Karachi police find body of newborn girl, investigation underway

KARACHI: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 22-day-old girl, mysteriously found dead at her house in Karachi’s Liaquatabad.

According to ARY News, a newborn baby named Zamal daughter of Samad was mysteriously found dead in a house in Liaqatabad No. 7 area of ​​Karachi.

After getting information, the police party reached the crime scene and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

The initial statement of the girl’s mother has been recorded.

The girl’s mother told police that a boy stormed into her house from the roof and pushed her with force. In the act I become faint after hitting my head with the fridge, she added.

According to the deceased girl’s mother, when she regained consciousness, her baby girl’s throat was cut and she was dead.

According to police, the family said that only a woman was present in the house at the time of the incident and the girl’s father had gone to work.

Karachi police as per the initial probe that matter seems to be suspicious and further investigation is underway into the incident to reveal the facts behind the gruesome murder of a newborn baby girl.

