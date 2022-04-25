Nimra Kazmi: Whereabouts of another missing Karachi girl ‘traced’

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Monday claimed that the whereabouts of Nimra Kazmi, another teenage girl who went missing from the city’s Saudabad area, have been “traced”, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that police have traced 16-year-old teenage girl through CRD (call detail records) of missing girl Nimra Kazmi. “The missing girl, Nimra Kazmi, is currently in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), said police and claimed that she went to DG Khan as per her own wish.

The police suspected that Nimra might have tied the knot with a DG Khan boy who visited Karachi two months ago to meet her and also transferred her money via a mobile app.

The Karachi police and Punjab police are in touch while the further investigation is underway, police say.

Within a week after 14-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi went missing from Karachi’s Malir district, another teenage girl disappeared from the same area, it emerged on Sunday.

A new case of disappearance was reported in the metropolis on Sunday as a 16-year-old girl namely Nimra Kazmi went missing from his home in the Saudabad S-1 area of Malir town.

NIMRA KAZMI: ONE MORE GIRL GOES MISSING IN KARACHI AFTER DUA ZEHRA

The mother of the missing girl had said that Nimra Kazmi went missing from the home on April 20. She recorded her statement before the police officials and said that she went outside her residence at 9:00 am on April 20 and later found Nimra nowhere in the home.

Earlier in the day, Karachi police claimed to have traced the 14-year-old girl missing for about a week. Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl went missing from her neighbourhood in Karachi’s Alfalah Town last week. Now, Alfalah police has claimed that the missing girl has been “traced” and is right now in Lahore city of Punjab

