Daniel Day-Lewis reverses retirement from acting

Veteran Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis has announced ending his acting retirement after a seven-year hiatus from the big screen.

The “Gangs of New York” actor will make his return to acting with an appearance in “Anemone,” the directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, Variety reported.

The father-son duo co-wrote the movie which will explore the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers as well as the “dynamics of familial bonds.”

Daniel Day-Lewis will lead ‘Anemone’ alongside Hollywood stars including Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

The movie will be the veteran actor’s first acting job since 2017’s “Phantom Thread,”

Ben Fordesman will be the director of photography on ‘Anemone,’ while Jane Petrie will handle the costume designer and Chris Oddy will serve as the production designer.

The Hollywood star’s son Ronan Day-Lewis, who is directing the movie, is a painter who debuted with his international solo exhibition on October 2 in Hong Kong.

It is pertinent to mention that Daniel Day-Lewis announced retirement from acting in 2017 before the release of ‘Phantom Thread,’ without revealing the reason behind the decision.

The Hollywood star later opened up on his decision to publicly announce his retirement, saying that “before making [‘Phantom Thread’], I didn’t know I was going to stop acting.”

“I knew it was uncharacteristic to put out a statement. But I did want to draw a line. I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project. All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do,” he said at the time.

The actor is the only performer to ever win three Best Actor Oscars.

His performances in “Lincoln,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood,” and Jim Sheridan’s “My Left Foot” garnered him Oscar awards for Best Actor while he was also nominated for ‘Gangs of New York’ and “In the Name of the Father.”