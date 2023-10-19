Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on Wolverine casting

Hollywood A-lister Daniel Radcliffe finally addressed the buzz of him replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in MCU.

Amid the fan-fuelled speculations and his recent physical transformation, the ‘Harry Potter’ star breaks the silence on the matter if he is bulking up those muscles to take over the legacy of Hugh Jackman in the media franchise of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent lie detector test of a foreign-based media outlet with fellow actors Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe dismissed the possibility of him taking up the role. When asked if that is what he ‘got the buff’ for, he replied, “No. Yes! [laughs]”

He continued to explain, “I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to…you’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on…but no, no Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

For the unversed, Radcliffe took his fans by surprise with his amazing transformation in the latest season of the comedy series, ‘Miracle Workers’, while his physique had viewers convinced of the fact that he will debut in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe as Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Jackman is set to reprise the iconic character in the upcoming title ‘Deadpool 3’, co-starring Ryan Reynolds. The film is set for a May 2024 release.