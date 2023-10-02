Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift selfie breaks social media

Fans of Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds along with singer Taylor Swift went into a frenzy after their selfie went viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively attended the National Football League match between Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

They took a picture together. He is the picture of the megastars together.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in new selfie at the Chiefs vs. Jets game. pic.twitter.com/5u3LI5CFHz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023

The visuals swooned netizens and thy reacted with heartfelt comments.

What a crew — 🇺🇸 Chloe the MAGA chick 🇺🇸 (@MagaisLife) October 2, 2023

They look happy — Ramesh Saxena (@Docktus_) October 2, 2023

What a time. Almost makes one forgot about the game in the background. — DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) October 2, 2023

Love this photo! ❤️ — Andrew Kase (@theandrewkase) October 2, 2023

They are all legends ❤ — Moe’. (@OutlandishMoe) October 2, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh Jackman will return to play ‘Wolverine‘ in the third Ryan Reynolds starrer ‘Deadpool‘ movie.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is taking a break from her wildly popular ‘The Eras Tour‘ that began in March — performances will resume in November and run late into next year. Some analysts expect it will become the first tour to break the symbolic $1-billion mark.

Her ‘Eras Tour‘ concert film is expected to be the cinematic event of the season — and now it’s going global, with tickets expected to go on sale in more than 100 countries.

Moreover, she made news for her love life as she got romantically involved with NFL star Travis Kelce.