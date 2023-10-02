27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift selfie breaks social media

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Fans of Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds along with singer Taylor Swift went into a frenzy after their selfie went viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A foreign news agency reported Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively attended the National Football League match between Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

They took a picture together. He is the picture of the megastars together.

The visuals swooned netizens and thy reacted with heartfelt comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh Jackman will return to play ‘Wolverine‘ in the third Ryan Reynolds starrer ‘Deadpool‘ movie.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is taking a break from her wildly popular ‘The Eras Tour‘ that began in March — performances will resume in November and run late into next year. Some analysts expect it will become the first tour to break the symbolic $1-billion mark.

Related – Taylor Swift gives $55 mln bonuses to ‘Eras Tour‘ team

Her ‘Eras Tour‘ concert film is expected to be the cinematic event of the season — and now it’s going global, with tickets expected to go on sale in more than 100 countries.

Moreover, she made news for her love life as she got romantically involved with NFL star Travis Kelce.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.