Daniel Radcliffe mourns ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Maggie Smith’s death

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe remembers his ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Maggie Smith, after the veteran’s death on Friday.

Daniel Radcliffe, who essayed the titular ‘Harry Potter’ in the blockbuster eight-film series, mourned the death of ‘legend’ Maggie Smith aka Professor Minerva McGonagall.

In a statement, shared with a foreign-based publication, Radcliffe said that Smith was someone with ‘a fierce intellect and a gloriously sharp tongue’, who could ‘intimidate and charm’ someone in the same moment, adding that she was ‘extremely funny’.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job,” Radcliffe recalled. “I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her.”

“I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films,” he added.

“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie,” concluded Radcliffe.

For the unversed, British actor Maggie Smith passed away on Friday, September 27, at the age of 89, confirmed her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin in a statement.