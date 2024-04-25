Good News for Harry Potter fans

Amazon’s Audible and Pottermore Publishing have joined hands to produce an audiobook series for J.K. Rowling’s seven Harry Potter stories.

The new audiobooks will be premiered in the latter half of 2025 exclusively on Audible. The companies will release each of the seven titles sequentially, Variety reported.

Audible and Pottermore Publishing said that full-cast for audio productions will include over 100 actors who would voice the stories.

In a joint statement, the two companies said that the new audiobooks of J.L Rowling’s Wizarding World will provide “immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices and real-world sound capture.”

Read more: Warner Bros teases more ‘Harry Potter’ games after ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ success

Amazon’s Audible CEO Bob Carrigan said that Harry Potter stories have captivated and enchanted fans of all ages for nearly three decades.

“With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter — delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create,” he added.

Pottermore Publishing chairman Neil Blair said that the collaboration with Audible will be a groundbreaking audio edition of the Harry Potter stories.

“J.K. Rowling’s storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we’re certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world,” he added.

While release date and casting for the project has not been disclosed, the audiobooks has no relations to the Harry Potter movies.

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry and Jim Dale featuring original single-voice English-language Harry Potter audiobooks will continue to be available.

First published in 1999 and their subsequent launch on Audible in 2015, the audiobooks have reached 1.4 billion global listening hours in total.