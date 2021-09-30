Danish foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad today: FO

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod will reach Pakistan today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, said Foreign Office in a statement.

The Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The two foreign ministers will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation, the FO statement stated.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Kofod will also interact with other dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention that Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan. Bilateral relations are growing as the two countries are diversifying mutual cooperation to new avenues, including renewable energy and green technologies.

The visit of Foreign Minister Kofod will positively contribute to cementing the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and international issues, the FO spox added.

