Pak, Danish foreign ministers discuss bilateral matters over telephone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani foreign minister had on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart wherein the two discussed furthering of the bilateral ties alongside the Afghan issue, ARY News reported.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod held a talk earlier today wherein the latter acknowledged Pakistan’s role in evacuating people from Afghanistan post-U.S.-withdrawal of troops.

Jeppe Kofod thanked Pakistan government specifically for its proactive role in carrying out evacuations after August 15 turmoil.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan assigns special importance to the relations with Denmark, according to the press statement of the foreign ministry.

He requested a revision in the visa policy of Denmark towards Pakistan as well.

Pak envoy to Kabul mulls future trade with new Afghan finance minister

Separately earlier today, the Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul said he has called on the newly appointed finance minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan and discussed with him a number of matters including future bilateral trade.

“Had a meeting with new Afghan Finance Minister Hedayatullah Badri,” tweeted earlier today Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

According to the details the two top officials held discussions across a range of topics including the lives of common people of Pakistan and Afghanistan along the borders.