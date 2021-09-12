Pak envoy to Kabul mulls future trade with new Afghan finance minister

KABUL: Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul has Sunday announced he has called on the newly appointed finance minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan and discussed with him a number of matters including future bilateral trade, ARY News reported.

“Had a meeting with new Afghan Finance Minister Hedayatullah Badri,” tweeted earlier today Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

According to the details the two top officials held discussions across a range of topics including the lives of common people.

The talks today covered the prospects of economic matters, finances, banking, trade and transit to facilitate the businesses and the lives of common people across the border.

Ministers, govt officers joined offices in Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

It is pertinent to note that the deputy information minister of the Taliban-led Afghanistan caretaker government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said earlier that the government offices have been made fully functional across the country and ministers and officers have started performing their duties.

The deputy information minister of the Taliban-led caretaker government in Afghanistan made the statement while exclusively talking to ARY News where he provided important developments after the establishment of the new setup.

