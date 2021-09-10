Ministers, govt officers joined offices in Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

KABUL: Deputy Minister for Information of the Taliban-led Afghanistan caretaker government, Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the government offices have been made fully functional across the country and ministers and officers have started performing their duties, ARY News reported.

The deputy information minister of the Taliban-led caretaker government in Afghanistan made the statement while exclusively talking to ARY News where he provided important developments after the establishment of the new setup.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that all government offices have been made functional and concerned officials rejoined their duties. He added that all ministers have also joined their offices.

While answering a question, the minister said that it is a caretaker setup and it is just a beginning. He continued that Afghanistan is facing a tough situation and the Taliban-led government will make efforts to make itself acceptable to the world.

Mujahid said that women will be given administrative positions in the government under the Shariah laws. He reiterated that women would be part of the government but in the second phase.

The deputy information detailed that Afghanistan’s foreign ministry was also functional now. He said that Kabul will be in contact with the countries across the globe including the United States (US) and others.

He added that the caretaker setup is working on its foreign policy and those countries having reservations with the Kabul setup will be addressed in a political way.

Zabihullah Mujahid welcomed Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and said that his country has good relations with the Pakistani government.

Earlier in the day, the second C-130 aircraft loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines sent by Pakistan for the people of Afghanistan landed in Kandahar.

Pakistani’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan from his official Twitter handle said that another C-130 aircraft sent by Pakistan with relief goods has reached Kandahar.

Director Chamber of Commerce Afghanistan, Nasarullah Zaheer received the consignment.

Yesterday, a C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan had arrived in Afghanistan. The aid included 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and medicines.

According to the ministry of foreign affairs, after the immediate consignment through the air, further humanitarian aid would be supplied through land routes.