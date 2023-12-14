Daniyal Afzal Khan opens up on his marriage plans

Popular actor and model Daniyal Afzal Khan got candid about his future plans, hinting that he might tie the knot soon.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s program, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, heartthrob actor Daniyal Afzal Khan got candid about his future plans in terms of both personal and professional spheres and shared an update on his marriage.

When reminded of his previous statement regarding marriage by the close friend and host, Khan joked that he is that one person in every friend’s group, who is the last one to get married. “I’ve taken that responsibility to be that one person, so let me enjoy that,” he told Samoo.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor also mentioned that there is a possibility of him getting married soon but whenever it happens, there will be nuptials directly, without any razzle-dazzle.

Breaking the hearts of thousands of his female fans, Khan also teased that he might have chosen his dream girl.

On the acting front, Daniyal Afzal Khan is currently being seen in the daily serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, headlined by Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir and Maria Malik.

He shares the screen with Hammad Shoaib, Shahood Alvi and Ayesha Toor among others in the ensemble supporting cast.

Kashif Ahmed Butt and M.Danish Behlim’s directorial, written by Nadia Ahmed, airs daily at 7 pm, only on ARY Digital.

Meanwhile, he also essayed a brief role in the trending serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, with Mikaal Zulfiqar, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Kiran Malik.

