Daniyal Aziz’s criticism on Ahsan Iqbal a ticket spat: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said that Daniyal Aziz’s criticism of former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal was spat over an election ticket, ARY News reported.

As per details, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that Daniyal Aziz is a respected member of PML-N however he has grievances on provincial assembly tickets.

He said that Ahsan Iqbal’s son Ahmed Iqbal want to contest election on the provincial assembly seat in Narowal whereas Daniyal Aziz expressed desire for his son Awais Qasim to contest the election on that seat.

Rana Sanaullah said that matters related to election tickets will be decided on merit by the party leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz’s controversial tweets on X, formerly twitter, and statement on TV channel catched eyeballs as he held his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for the price control.

After the controversial statement, president of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, issued a show-cause notice to Daniyal stating that the politician violated the party rules by making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership and damaged the reputation of the party.

He was directed to submit the response to the show-cause notice within seven days. “Daniyal has been told to be cautious while giving such statement to media,” the president of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah stated during a press conference.