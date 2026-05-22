Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman has announced the death of his teenage son Isaac, who passed away on May 21, 2026, after a prolonged battle with stage 3 mouth cancer.

The news was shared by Coleman through social media, where he confirmed his son’s passing and referred to the difficult medical journey the family had been going through since the diagnosis was first revealed late last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Coleman (@danielspaniels)

Isaac had been diagnosed in 2025 with mouth cancer, which was later linked to Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic disorder affecting bone marrow and significantly increasing the risk of cancer development. The condition, according to earlier medical updates, complicated treatment options from the very beginning.

Doctors had initially attempted surgical removal of tumours, however the disease continued to progress at a rapid pace. It was later confirmed that the cancer had reached stage 3 and was moving aggressively, with concerns that it was close to stage 4 due to the speed of spread.

As the situation worsened Danny Go! family was advised to shift focus from aggressive treatment to palliative care. In recent months, Isaac had been under hospice support, with priority given to pain management and comfort rather than curative procedures, as medical teams assessed limited options due to underlying complications.

Daniel Coleman, widely known as the creator of children’s entertainment platform Danny Go!, had stepped back from touring and public appearances following his son’s diagnosis. He continued limited creative work for his online audience during this period, though most of his attention remained on family care.

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Coleman is also father to another son, Levi, with his wife Mindy. The family has requested privacy following Isaac’s death, while acknowledging the support and messages received from fans and colleagues across social media platforms.

Isaac is being remembered for his strength throughout a long illness and the resilience he showed during months of treatment and hospital care, as tributes continue to come in from online communities and viewers familiar with Danny Go! content.