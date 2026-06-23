French food giant Danone said on Monday it will acquire Australia’s Made Group, expanding into high-protein foods in the Asia-Pacific region in a global ​race to tap surging demand from users of weight-loss drugs.

Made Group, which produces ​Cocobella coconut water and yoghurt as well as Rokeby protein smoothies, ⁠had sales of more than €300 million ($344 million) in the year to June ​2026 and is seeing “very, very strong double-digit growth”, Danone’s deputy CEO Juergen Esser told ​Reuters.

“High-protein yoghurts are flying off the shelf in Australia and New Zealand,” he said, citing markets where Danone has little presence in these products. Made is also expanding in South-east ​Asia, where it is an early mover in protein products.

The deal, for an ​undisclosed amount, is the latest bolt-on acquisition for Danone, which is looking to tap a ‌surge ⁠in interest in healthier eating. Danone announced the purchase of nutritional meals maker Huel in March and the acquisition of U.S.-based Kate Farms last year.

Danone shares were down 0.46% at 0715 GMT.

Demand for protein has soared, driven by users of weight-loss drugs seeking ​to prevent muscle ​loss, but competition is ⁠also rising, particularly in the U.S. where Danone has struggled to meet demand.

Danone said the Made business will be a “meaningful ​contributor” to its essential dairy and plant-based (EDP) division in Asia-Pacific, ​boosting its ⁠operating margin and earnings per share from the first year.

It also said it would purchase the remaining 49% stake in its fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo ⁠Dairy Australia, ​allowing for more flexibility between the two businesses.

Both ​deals are expected to close in the second half.