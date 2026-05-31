Darakshan police station constable thrown off from roof

KARACHI: Unidentified men allegedly stormed the Darakhshan Police Station, assaulted police personnel, and threw a constable from the roof before fleeing with two detained suspects. The incident occurred two days ago, ARY News reported.

According to preliminary police investigations, the incident began when the Police 15 helpline received reports of two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, brawling with residents in the Khayaban-e-Muslim area.

Responding to the call, police detained the two suspects and brought them to Darakhshan Police Station.

Subsequently, a group of unidentified attackers arrived at the Darakhshan Police Station and allegedly assaulted the personnel present there.

A Shaheen Force constable was severely beaten before being thrown from the roof of the police station building.

The assailants then forcibly freed the two detained suspects and fled the scene.

The injured constable was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police sources said the attackers targeted several police personnel inside the station, while other officers attempted to intervene and bring the situation under control.

Police officials said a formal First Information Report (FIR) would be registered after the official medical report is received.