Charlie Cox hints at future of Daredevil: Born Again – Will there be a Season 3?

Charlie Cox has sparked questions about whether Daredevil: Born Again will end after its second season. The Marvel Television series, which premiered on Disney+ in March 2025, continues the story from the original Netflix Daredevil show.

Cox once again plays Matt Murdock, with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Punisher. A second season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive in March 2026 as part of Marvel’s Phase 6.

While speaking at an event, Charlie Cox described the upcoming run as the show’s “final season”. This choice of words has led many fans to wonder if Daredevil: Born Again will not return for a third season.

Charlie Cox also spoke about the black costume his character will wear in Season 2, saying it is his favourite so far because it includes new design elements that do not appear in the comics.

He mentioned that previous versions, such as the red and the yellow-and-red suits, were all inspired by the source material.

It is possible that Charlie Cox simply meant “latest season” rather than “final season”. Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed whether Daredevil: Born Again will continue beyond Season 2.

For now, fans will have to wait for more updates to know if Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will happen, while also looking forward to Bernthal’s upcoming Punisher special, which still has no release date.

Earlier, BTS photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 had surfaced online, revealing the return of Karen Page as filming continues in New York City.

The Marvel Studios Disney+ show is expected to return in March 2026, with many fans excited to see familiar faces back on screen.

Among the most talked-about reveals is the return of Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll. The new images show Karen Page sporting a short bob cut with bangs a clear change from her usual long, straight hair.

It is not yet known whether this is her permanent new look in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 or just a disguise for a particular scene.