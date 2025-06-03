Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set leak hints at Karen Page’s character shift

New set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have surfaced online, revealing the return of Karen Page as filming continues in New York City.

The Marvel Studios Disney+ show is expected to return in March 2026, with many fans excited to see familiar faces back on screen.

Among the most talked-about reveals is the return of Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll. The new images show Karen Page sporting a short bob cut with bangs a clear change from her usual long, straight hair.

It is not yet known whether this is her permanent new look in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 or just a disguise for a particular scene.



Karen Page was a key character in the original Daredevil series, and her new appearance hints that her role in Season 2 could come with some fresh developments.

Her new hairstyle is already creating buzz among fans who are eager to see how her story continues.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is led by Charlie Cox, returning as Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil.

The cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, marking her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

The season will also feature Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and several familiar names from the Netflix series.

With speculation growing about possible cameos from other Defenders like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is shaping up to be a big moment for Marvel on Disney+.

Fans will have to wait until 2026 to see the full story, but these latest set photos offer an exciting preview of what’s to come.

Earlier, the Scream actor, Matthew Lillard, confirmed that he will appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, marking his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Scream actor, best known for playing Stu Macher in the 1996 horror hit, shared a few hints about his Marvel role but made it clear that major details are still under wraps.

Speaking to ComicBook during a press interview for his new whiskey, Quest’s End Druid, Matthew Lillard said, “It’s Marvel, so nothing,” when asked about the role.

He laughed and added, “I think that Marvel clamps down even harder than Star Wars, but I will say I am in the universe.”