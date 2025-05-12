Scream star teases his Marvel role in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

The Scream actor, Matthew Lillard, has confirmed that he will appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, marking his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Scream actor, best known for playing Stu Macher in the 1996 horror hit, shared a few hints about his Marvel role but made it clear that major details are still under wraps.

Speaking to ComicBook during a press interview for his new whiskey, Quest’s End Druid, Matthew Lillard said, “It’s Marvel, so nothing,” when asked about the role.

He laughed and added, “I think that Marvel clamps down even harder than Star Wars, but I will say I am in the universe.”

Matthew Lillard described the role as “kind of small right now,” but he expressed hope that fans will enjoy the character enough for him to return in future Marvel projects.

He did not reveal whether his mystery character would wear a costume or share screen time with lead stars like Charlie Cox as Daredevil or Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

Known for guarding secrets across his career in spoiler-heavy franchises like Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s, Matthew Lillard emphasised his dislike for spoilers.

“I don’t watch trailers,” he said, explaining that too much information can ruin the magic of storytelling.

Matthew Lillard also reflected on the shared experience of watching films in a cinema.

“Going back to the theatre, sitting in a dark space, sharing an experience with a bunch of strangers, I think is as old as time,” he said.

He encouraged fans to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Scream 7 on the big screen while saving Daredevil for home viewing.

With Scream 7 set for release in February 2026 and Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arriving the following month, Matthew Lillard seems ready to make his mark in both horror and superhero worlds once again.