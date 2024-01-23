Jessica Biel was ‘devastated’ after losing THIS role to Anne Hathaway

Hollywood actress Jessica Biel was reportedly devastated when renowned director Christopher Nolan handed the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises‘ to fellow celebrity Anne Hathaway.

Jessica Biel rose to stardom with her performance in the ‘7th Heaven‘. She went on to work in hit films ‘Ulee’s Gold‘ (1997), ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘Blade: Trinity,’ ‘The Illusionist‘ and ‘Total Recall.’

However, her career spiralled when she lost the role of the DC Comics character. She was the frontrunner to play the character in the third film of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman‘ trilogy.

However, an insider revealed that the actress was angry after Anne Hathaway landed the role.

“Jessica [Biel] was fuming when she heard she didn’t get the role of Catwoman,” the source said in the US showbiz news agency Fandomwire’s report. “She really thought she was going to get it, but when Christopher Nolan handed the role to Hathaway, she was devastated.”

‘Catwoman’ is not the only role that Jessica Biel lost to Anne Hathaway. The latter was picked over the former to play Fantine in ‘Les Miserables.’

However, her acting career isn’t done and dusted as she starred in the 2022 miniseries Candy which received positive reviews. Moreover, Jessica Biel also tried her hand at production and worked on ‘The Sinner‘ and ‘Cruel Summer‘ as a producer.

