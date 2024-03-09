‘Made fun of for my teeth…’: Darsheel Safary recalls school bullying

Actor Darsheel Safary, best remembered as Ishaan Awasthi of ‘Taare Zameer Per’, recalled how he was bullied in school for his teeth, which later helped him in getting the film.

In an old interview with an Indian media outlet, Darsheel Safary revealed that he was bullied and made fun of for his height and teeth, but it was something which helped him get his debut Bollywood movie.

Speaking about the character, which touched the hearts of global audiences, he had said, “In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I’ve been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometre out.”

Safary continued, “It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth. The way I look at it is that it is a learning thing. That is how you don’t get affected.”

“I was an extraordinarily sensitive child. Everything used to hurt me. When you become an actor, you have to mute out the noise but not all of it. You need to know what is real or not,” he added.

Notably, Darsheel Safary garnered widespread acclaim for his performance as Ishaan Awasthi – a dyslexic child – in one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Bollywood star Aamir Khan essayed Raj Shankar Nikumbh, the art teacher who helped Awasthi with his disorder, in his directorial debut.

