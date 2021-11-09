Daska by-poll report: Punjab election commissioner made OSD

LAHORE: Election Commissioner Punjab Abid Hussain on Tuesday has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s inquiry report in the Daska by-election.

The ECP report determined that the polls were not held in a “free and transparent manner.”

As per details, the action has been initiated in the light of the report as notification of making Election Commissioner Punjab Abid Hussain as OSD has been issued, while deputy director Athar Abbasi has also been demoted and made OSD.

Both the officers were found guilty of discharging their duties on in the NA-75 Daska by-poll.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered both the officers to report at the central secretariat.

An inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in Daska repolling.

According to official results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar secured 111220 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who bagged 92019 votes.

