ECP inquiry report on Daska by-elections being ‘distorted’: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that report presented by ECP official on Daska by-elections is being “distorted”, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said that an inquiry report which had mentioned about particular meeting at the Daska assistant commissioner’s house in connection with by-elections was unclear.

Firdous Awan further said that she would take legal action against all those who were distorting facts regarding the ECP report.

وکلاء سے مشاورت کے بعد حقائق مسخ کرکے غلط اور بوگس رپورٹنگ کے مرتکب عناصر کیخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کی جائے گی — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 6, 2021

An inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar secured 111220 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who bagged 92019 votes.

