Daska by-poll rigging: ECP approves criminal charges against officials

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to take action against officials involved in Daska by-poll rigging under criminal charges, ARY NEWS reported.

In a written order issued by the election commission, other than the criminal proceedings, a departmental inquiry would also be launched against all those involved in rigging in the Daska by-poll.

The ECP has also sought a draft from concerned departments for a criminal complaint besides also seeking recommendations for the formation of inquiry committees for departmental action.

The ECP has directed the concerned departments to submit recommendations in this regard for approval in a week. “It should also be ensured that no officer involved in rigging be appointed for election duty again,” the ECP said.

An inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar secured 111220 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who bagged 92019 votes.

