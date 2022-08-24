Daska by-poll rigging: ECP summons Usman Dar, Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned PTI leaders, Usman Dar, Umar Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and three others in Daska by-poll rigging, ARY News reported.

According to a notice issued by the ECP, PTI leaders, Usman Dar his brother Umar Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Arif Soni, Asif and Iqbal Soni have been directed to appear before the commission on August 30.

The notice said in the light of statements of the witnesses and accused in Daska by-poll rigging, you [PTI leaders] were found directly involved in the rigging of the by-poll. After inquiry, it was learned that you people attended a meeting in the DPO office on February 17 and Rs300,000 each was ‘given’ to the presiding officers.

Out of 20 presiding officers probed for rigging in Daska-by-poll, some of them blamed the political personalities for their direct involvement.

In November 2021, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to take action against officials involved in Daska by-poll rigging under criminal charges.

In a written order issued by the election commission, other than the criminal proceedings, a departmental inquiry would also be launched against all those involved in rigging in the Daska by-poll.

An inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

Comments