Daska by-poll rigging: ECP to summon four political leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to summon top leaders of the PTI including Firdous Ashiq Awan after they were blamed for rigging in the Daska by-election, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the ECP has decided to summon top political leaders including Firdous Ashiq Awan for their direct involvement in rigging the by-poll.

“Out of 20 presiding officers probed for rigging in Daska-by-poll, some of them blamed the political personalities for their direct involvement,” they said, adding that during the ECP probe, even some police officers also named the political personalities.

They said that the ECP is likely to summon these political leaders within two days.

In November 2021, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to take action against officials involved in Daska by-poll rigging under criminal charges.

In a written order issued by the election commission, other than the criminal proceedings, a departmental inquiry would also be launched against all those involved in rigging in the Daska by-poll.

The ECP has also sought a draft from concerned departments for a criminal complaint besides also seeking recommendations for the formation of inquiry committees for departmental action.

The ECP has directed the concerned departments to submit recommendations in this regard for approval in a week. “It should also be ensured that no officer involved in rigging be appointed for election duty again,” the ECP said.

An inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

Comments