Daska by-poll rigging: Firdous Ashiq Awan writes to CEC

ISLAMABAD: Former SAPM to prime minister and PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday excused herself from appearing before the ECP in Daska by-poll rigging case, ARY News reported.

In a letter penned to the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, Firdous Ashiq Awan said she is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

I have been summoned in Daska by-poll rigging inquiry, but cannot appear before the ECP, the PTI leader said and added in her letter she will appear before the commission after returning to Pakistan.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned PTI leaders, Usman Dar, Umar Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and three others in Daska by-poll rigging, today.

The notice released on August 24, said in the light of statements of the witnesses and accused in Daska by-poll rigging, you [PTI leaders] were found directly involved in the rigging of the by-poll. After inquiry, it was learned that you people attended a meeting in the DPO office on February 17 and Rs300,000 each was ‘given’ to the presiding officers.

In November 2021, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to take action against officials involved in Daska by-poll rigging under criminal charges.

