Daska horror: Police reveals chilling details of woman’s cold-blooded murder

DASKA: A woman, who killed her seven-month pregnant daughter-in-law in connivance with her daughter and two male relatives in Daska made shocking revelations and motive behind the brutal incident, ARY News reported.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Ba Khabar Sawera’ on the disturbing Daska incident District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq said that the prime suspect Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen and two other male relatives killed 26-year-old Zehra who was seven-month pregnant.

The police officer said that the suspects dismembered the body, burnt her head to prevent identification, packed parts of the body into bags, and dumped them into a canal to conceal the crime.

“The suspected women had learnt the skills to carry out the heinous crime after watching Indian movies.”

Zehra, a 26-year-old from Gujranwala’s village Kot Mand and mother of one, was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan four years ago. Her husband works abroad and has not been reachable by police.

The incident took place in Kotli Marlan village, where the mother of one and 7-month pregnant woman was murdered by her in-laws while she was offering prayer.

The DPO said that the police initially received a complaint from the suspects stating that Zehra had run away with someone she loved. However, upon investigation, it was discovered that she had been murdered. The case has been registered on complaint of the father of the deceased.

Rana Umar Farooq said that the two male suspects included Sughra Bibi’s grandson, Abdullah and their other relative Naveed.

The police officer said initially the suspected women were showing fake emotions with crocodile tears but subsequently admitted to killing Zehra.