Daska explosion leaves three dead, two injured

DASKA: At least three people were dead and two others were injured in an explosion in Daska on Monday, ARY News reported.

The explosion took place in Daska’s Meetranwali village, where explosives material exploded leaving three people dead and two injured on the spot.

The bodies and injured have been moved to the hospital. Meanwhile, Punjab IG has taken notice of the matter and has ordered an inquiry into the explosion from various aspects.

Separately, at least three persons including a child were killed and 28 others were injured in a bomb blast in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore, last year.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

