Lahore blast: ‘Security officials checked car but failed to spot explosives’

LAHORE: The vehicle possibly used in yesterday’s blast in Lahore’s Johar Town entered the provincial city via the motorway, it emerged on Thursday.

Sources said security officials intercepted the car near the Babu Sabu Interchange at 9:40 am and allowed it leave after checking through its documents. They failed to spot the explosive material planted in the car.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has made the security officials part of the investigation.

The sources said the vehicle had been in a person, named Peter David Paul’s use.

Paul, a Karachi resident, was taken into custody at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport after being offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight this morning. He was trying to escape to Karachi.

They said the man could be involved in the terrorism act. He has been shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.

The powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town killed three people and left 24 others injured the other day. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion.

The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.