Daska horror: Major development in Zahra murder case

DASKA: Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Zahra Qadeer in Daska, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to eight, ARY News reported.

Zahra Qadeer, 31-year-old from Gujranwala’s village Kot Mand and mother of one, a seven-month pregnant woman who was reportedly brutally murdered by her in-laws in Daskaa, was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan four years ago. Her husband works abroad and has not been reachable by police.

As per details, he newly apprehended suspects include Shabbir, Azaan from Wazirabad, and Saba, her son Qasim from Kotli Marlan.

The investigation is ongoing, with the previously arrested suspects’ physical remand set to expire today.

Yesterday, the father of Zahra Qadeer, said that her body was chopped into 25 pieces before being dumped in sewerage drains.

Shabbir Ahmed, a police inspector himself, told ARY News that four suspects have been taken into custody and admitted to murdering his daughter, aged 31.

“My daughter was smothered with a pillow and her body was chopped into 25 pieces with a sharp-edged knife and a meat cleaver,” the father of the deceased woman said.

Inspector Shabbir Ahmed said that the body parts were packed into different bags and dumped in sewerage drains.

Read More: Daska woman murders pregnant daughter-in-law, dismembers body

The incident took place in Kotli Marlan village, where the mother of one and 7-month pregnant woman was murdered by her in-laws while she was offering prayer.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Ba Khabar Sawera’ on the disturbing Daska incident District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq said that the prime suspect Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen and two other male relatives killed Zahra Qadeer who was seven-month pregnant.

The police officer said that the suspects dismembered the body, burnt her head to prevent identification, packed parts of the body into bags, and dumped them into a canal to conceal the crime.

“The suspected women had learnt the skills to carry out the heinous crime after watching Indian movies.”

Sughra Bibi, the prime accused, has been arrested along with her daugher yasmeen, grandson Abdullah and their other relative Naveed. The case has been registered on complaint of the father of the deceased.

The DPO said that the police initially received a complaint from the suspects stating that Zehra had run away with someone she loved. However, upon investigation, it was discovered that she had been murdered. The case has been registered on complaint of the father of the deceased.