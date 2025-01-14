Ali Raza, Sohai Ali Abro come together for ‘Dastak’ – Watch teaser

Showbiz heartthrob Ali Raza is all set to share the screen with the acclaimed actor Sohai Ali Abro and rising actor Feroz Qadri for the first time, in ‘Dastak’.

The wait is finally over as popular actors Sohai Ali Abro and Ali Raza are finally coming together in their maiden on-screen collaboration, the long-awaited drama serial ‘Dastak’, co-starring actor-model Feroz Qadri.

“In a world full of challenges, can one decision change everything?” read the caption with the intriguing first-look teaser of the upcoming drama, unveiled on Monday, promising a thrilling love story around the trio.

The teaser has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the stellar cast.

Besides the lead trio, the serial also features Momina Iqbal, Shabbir Jan, Nida Mumtaz, Sohail Sameer, Parveen Akbar, Asma Abbas, Nain Sukh, Fahima Awan, Noor e Sehar and Laila Wasti.

Helmed by the veteran actor-director Marina Khan (‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and ‘Pardes’), the intriguing plot and script of the play are penned by seasoned writer Sarwat Nazir (‘Pardes’, ‘Besharam’, ‘Shikwa‘ and ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom’).

Produced under Six Sigma Plus Productions of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, ‘Dastak’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.