Dasu incident: FM Qureshi, Chinese envoy visit CMH to inquire after health of injured

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with China’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi to inquire about the well-being of Chinese nationals injured in the Dasu incident, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to ISPR, FM Qureshi noted with satisfaction the medical care being extended to the injured and assured them of all-out support.

Ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan will continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together.

Earlier on arrival, Major General Muhammad Aleem, Commandant CMH apprised visiting dignitaries about medical care being provided to the injured.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday while speaking on the Dasu dam incident said that the incident is being interrogated thoroughly and 15 people from China are also part of the investigations.

Read More: NO EFFORT TO BE SPARED TO FULLY INVESTIGATE DASU INCIDENT, PM KHAN ASSURES CHINESE PREMIER

“China only wants that they and Pakistan should have the same narrative over the issue,” he said while sharing a clarification from a Chinese company regarding the expulsion of Pakistani employees from the project.

The work on the Dasu hydropower project will continue and resume soon, he said.

Rasheed said that the Chinese government also considers that Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibility and they have complete confidence in our investigations and security measures.