Daughter killed after getting into knife fight with mother

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother after their heated verbal fight turned violent.

The incident took place in Shastri Nagar of India’s Bengaluru where the mother-daughter duo attacked each other with knives following a quarrel, an Indian media outlet reported.

The fight started with verbal exchange which turned ugly when the two picked up knives and began stabbing each other.

The daughter was stabbed thrice in the neck and stomach while she stabbed her mother four times.

Local police arrived at the scene after they were informed by the neighbours who had rushed to the house following screams by the mother and daughter.

Police moved the two to the hospital for treatment, however, the girl was declared “brought dead” by the hospital staff while the 60-year-old mother was getting treatment for her injuries.

The slain daughter, identified as Sahitya, had recently completed her PUC while the police refused to reveal the identity of the mother.

“As per the initial probe, only the two were living in the house. The reasons for the incident will be known only after the mother recovers and we record her statement,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, police registered a murder case against the mother and began investigations into the matter.