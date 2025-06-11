Bride, groom among five killed in road accident in India

RAJASTHAN: At least five persons, including a groom and bride were killed in a tragic road accident in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The newlywed couple, who were returning to their residence in Udaipurwati, Jhunjhunu, after the marriage, along with other relatives, suffered an accident on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village.

A truck, traveling at high speed, collided head-on with a car carrying wedding guests who had returned from Madhya Pradesh.

As per police reports, the victims were travelling to Udaipurwati, Jhunjhunu, from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, when the accident happened.

The collision was so severe that the influence of it caused the vehicle to be completely distorted, detaining many passengers inside. Local officials and rescue teams reached the scene, extracting the victims after powerful efforts.

In the Dausa-Manoharpur highway accident, among the dead were Bharti Meena (18), the bride, and her husband Vikram Meena (25), along with Jeetu Kumawat (33), Subhash Meena (28), and Ravi Kumar (17).

Seven others incurred life-altering injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

This tragic Rajasthan wedding tragedy has once again emphasised the risks of irresponsible driving on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway, which has seen multiple deadly accidents in recent weeks.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

Read More: Honeymoon nightmare: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA: A honeymoon that was expected to be a precious remembrance became a nightmare for Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is now facing a chilling murder investigation in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi were married on May 11 and set out on their honeymoon on May 20. Days later, both were found missing. Only Raja’s dead body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, however, was found nowhere. The case took a stunning turn when officials traced her to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she was arrested. Upon investigation, initially she refused to confess the crime; however, later on she admitted.