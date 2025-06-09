Honeymoon nightmare: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA: A honeymoon that was expected to be a precious remembrance became a nightmare for Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is now facing a chilling murder investigation in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi were married on May 11 and set out on their honeymoon on May 20. Days later, both were found missing. Only Raja’s dead body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya.

What is happening to our society? Indore woman, who went missing during honeymoon in Meghalaya, arrested for husband’s murder Sonam Raghuvanshi hired killer to kill husband 10 May – Marriage 2 June – Body found of Raja Raghuvanshi 9 June- Sonam arrested#IndoreCouple pic.twitter.com/FIHf5WndA4 — Sumit (@SumitHansd) June 9, 2025

Sonam Raghuvanshi, however, was found nowhere. The case took a stunning turn when officials traced her to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she was arrested. Upon investigation, initially she refused to confess the crime; however, later on she admitted.

– If You don’t like the boy/girl, then don’t get married.

– If You love someone, then marry that person, Not anyone else.

– If relationship isn’t working divorce is an option. – Don’t ki*l someone’s daughters/sons to fulfill your own interests.#IndoreCouple #SonamRaghuvanshi pic.twitter.com/1OaKoWOsqE — Samyukta Jain (@Drpooookie) June 9, 2025

As details of the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case arose, social media exploded with reactions. Users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared wedding photos of the couple, questioning Sonam’s intentions.

Many were angry, expressing that if she was not happy with the marriage, she should have parted ways rather than committing murder. Some even compared her to disreputable figures, calling for a big punishment.

In the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, the officials have exposed a sinister plot behind Raja’s murder. Reports suggest that Sonam made a conspiracy with Raj Kushwaha, supposedly her lover, and hired contract killers to implement the crime.

Authorities have arrested three suspects: Vicky Thakur, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. The autopsy discovered that Raja was cruelly attacked twice, with injuries to both the front and back of his head.

Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, revealed that her son was unwilling to go on the honeymoon but agreed as Sonam insisted a lot. She expressed disbelief at the disloyalty, stating that Sonam Raghuvanshi had behaved well before marriage, not indicating such intentions.

The family is now demanding justice, with Raja’s brother supporting the police investigation.

Sonam’s arrest has strengthened calls for strict punishment. Many believe that only harsh consequences will deter such crimes in the future.

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case continues to unfold, with authorities working to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.