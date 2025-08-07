Dave Bautista in discussion for key role in ‘Highlander’ reboot

Former WWE star turned Hollywood actor Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to join Henry Cavill in the ‘Highlander’ reboot.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Bautista is nearing the conclusion of his discussion with Amazon MGM to play the villain in the reboot.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the upcoming ‘Highlander’ reboot is likely to kickstart filming later this year in the UK and Hong Kong.

According to the publication, Dave Bautista will play the immortal barbarian known as The Kurgen, played by Clancy Brown in the original 1986 film.

His discussion for the role comes years after he was working to play the character in another version of the film.

In 2015, a ‘Highlander’ film was being developed under the direction of Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. However, the project never materialised for reasons unknown.

While Hollywood actor Henry Cavill was confirmed in the titular role in 2021 in the ‘Highlander’ remake, fans recently began tipping Cavill and Dave Bautista as opposing immortal warriors in fan-made trailers.

The fan-made trailer seemed to have convinced the actor and makers of the film that the former WWE star would be a perfect choice to play The Kurgen.

If his discussion succeed, Dave Bautista will join Cavill, Russell Crowe and Marisa Abela in the film.

It is worth noting here that the original epic fantasy film was released in 1986 and followed an immortal Scottish swordsman who was fighting against the last of his immortal enemies.

The film, directed by Russell Mulcahy, starred actor Christopher Lambert in the lead role, while Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, and Roxanne Hart appeared in key roles.