Henry Cavill offers update on ‘Highlander’ reboot

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill has shared an update on the ‘Highlander’ reboot, set to be helmed by filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

The original epic fantasy film was released in 1986 and followed an immortal Scottish swordsman who was fighting against the last of his immortal enemies.

The film, directed by Russell Mulcahy, starred actor Christopher Lambert in the lead role, while Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, and Roxanne Hart appeared in key roles.

While talks about a reboot have been making the rounds for years, plans for the project were confirmed in 2023.

The ‘Highlander’ reboot, backed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists, will see Henry Cavill in the titular role.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that the project was “taking all of [his] focus” during the summer.

“Highlander! That is taking all of my focus. It’s a project that I’m extremely excited about. This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I’m loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man,” he said.

Read more: How did Henry Cavill react to being cast out of ‘Superman’?

The film will also reunite Henry Cavill with his ‘Man of Steel’ co-star Russell Crowe.

According to reports, the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor will star as the mentor of Henry Cavill’s titular character.

Additionally, actor Marisa Abela has also been attached to the project.

During an earlier interview, Chad Stahelski revealed that Cavill was the perfect casting choice for the ‘Highlander’ reboot.

“My selling point to [Henry] was, look, you’ve got a guy that’s been alive for over 500 years. He’s the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc… and you get to experience someone that’s trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts,” he said.