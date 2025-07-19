How did Henry Cavill react to being cast out of ‘Superman’?

Director James Gunn, of the recently released ‘Superman’, revealed British actor Henry Cavill’s reaction to being replaced by David Corenswet as the DC superhero in the reboot.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new podcast interview, filmmaker James Gunn, who cast David Corenswet as Man of Steel in his ‘Superman’ movie, marking the new era of the DC Universe, recalled the day when he and his co-chair, Peter Safran, broke the news to Henry Cavill, who essayed the red caped superhero in all three of Zack Snyder films, that he will no longer play Clark Kent in the franchise.

“It’s terrible. Believe it or not, the day we were dealing with trying to figure out if we could take the job at DC Studios, the day the deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back,” Gunn remembered. “And I was like, ‘What is going on? We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do Superman.'”

The filmmaker admitted, “It was really unfair to him and a total bummer.”

He also looked back to the moment when he and Safran sat down with ‘The Witcher’ actor to break the news, and shared, “He was an absolute gentleman and a great guy about it. He said, ‘The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to coming from you guys.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s a class act.'”

Although Corenswet has taken over as the Man of Steel in the DCU, Gunn also hinted that Cavill can still pop in the universe.

Notably, David Corenswet co-stars with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in the recently released ‘Superman’ movie, directed by DC co-chief James Gunn.

The title opened to generally positive reviews from critics on July 11, and has since grossed nearly $273 million, against a budget of $225 million.

Also Read: David Corenswet addresses hate from Henry Cavill’s ‘Superman’ fans